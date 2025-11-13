Markets
M-tron Industries Appoints Cameron Pforr As CEO

November 13, 2025 — 09:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI), a U.S.-based supplier of radio frequency components and solutions for the aerospace, defense, avionics, and space industries, on Thursday announced the appointment of Cameron Pforr as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Pforr has been serving as Interim CEO since February 2025.

"During his tenure as Interim CEO, Cameron has demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our business, and a clear strategic vision for our future," said Bel Lazar, Chairman of the Board.

