M & T Bank Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MTB

In trading on Thursday, shares of M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $189.79, changing hands as low as $189.54 per share. M & T Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTB's low point in its 52 week range is $150.75 per share, with $225.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.96. The MTB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

