M/I Homes Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $63.97 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $133.46 million, or $4.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, M/I Homes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $104.66 million or $3.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $1.147 billion from $1.205 billion last year.

M/I Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $63.97 Mln. vs. $133.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $4.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.147 Bln vs. $1.205 Bln last year.

