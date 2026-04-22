M/I Homes Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $67.83 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $111.24 million, or $3.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $920.71 million from $976.09 million last year.

M/I Homes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.83 Mln. vs. $111.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.55 vs. $3.98 last year. -Revenue: $920.71 Mln vs. $976.09 Mln last year.

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