M/A-Com (MTSI) Surges 13.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

M/A-Com MTSI shares ended the last trading session 13% higher at $197.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to MACOM’s AI-driven data center upgrades, support from rising defense demand for advanced radar/EW systems, accelerating LEO satellite deployments, strong GaN and photonics differentiation, and domestic manufacturing advantages demonstrating a multi-year growth outlook across data center, defense, and space markets.

This chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%. Revenues are expected to be $268.91 million, up 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For M/A-Com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTSI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

M/A-Com is a member of the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. One other stock in the same industry, Monolithic Power MPWR, finished the last trading session 0.9% higher at $967.16. MPWR has returned 1.3% over the past month.

Monolithic's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $4.73. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +15.7%. Monolithic currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

