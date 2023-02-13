Lytton Laurence W Increases Position in Exagen (XGN)

Fintel reports that Lytton Laurence W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Exagen Inc (XGN). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 23, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.02% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exagen is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 161.02% from its latest reported closing price of $2.54.

The projected annual revenue for Exagen is $52MM, an increase of 13.55%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exagen. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 51.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XGN is 0.06%, an increase of 45.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.70% to 7,530K shares. The put/call ratio of XGN is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 1,265K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,049K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 56.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,011K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 48.18% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 969K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 966K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing a decrease of 37.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XGN by 32.77% over the last quarter.

Exagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on the proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen's goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

