LyondellBasell Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $140 million, or $0.45 per share. This is compared to a loss of $603 million or $1.87 per share, prior year. Excluding identified items, loss per share was $0.26 compared to profit of $0.77. Sales and other operating revenues were $7.09 billion compared to $7.81 billion, last year.

"Despite challenging markets, our Cash Improvement Plan achieved $800 million in 2025, well-above our $600 million target relative to our 2025 plan. With this momentum, we are increasing our cumulative target from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion by the end of 2026 and expect to generate an additional $500 million of cash relative to 2025 actuals," said Peter Vanacker, CEO.

The company plans to invest $1.2 billion in capital expenditures for 2026 with a focus on maintaining safe and reliable operations while continuing construction of MoReTec-1.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, LyondellBasell shares are up 3.2 percent to $51.58.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.