LyondellBasell Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

January 30, 2026 — 07:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $140 million, or $0.45 per share. This is compared to a loss of $603 million or $1.87 per share, prior year. Excluding identified items, loss per share was $0.26 compared to profit of $0.77. Sales and other operating revenues were $7.09 billion compared to $7.81 billion, last year.

"Despite challenging markets, our Cash Improvement Plan achieved $800 million in 2025, well-above our $600 million target relative to our 2025 plan. With this momentum, we are increasing our cumulative target from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion by the end of 2026 and expect to generate an additional $500 million of cash relative to 2025 actuals," said Peter Vanacker, CEO.

The company plans to invest $1.2 billion in capital expenditures for 2026 with a focus on maintaining safe and reliable operations while continuing construction of MoReTec-1.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, LyondellBasell shares are up 3.2 percent to $51.58.

