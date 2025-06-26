LyondellBasell Polyolefin Technologies Chosen by SHCCIG Yulin

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has announced that SHCCIG Yulin Chemical Co., Ltd. will license four essential technologies for a significant new petrochemical facility in Yulin City, Shaanxi Province, China. The technology package includes Spheripol and Spherizone technologies for two polypropylene plants (400 KTA each), Hostalen Advanced Cascade Process (ACP) technology for a high-density polyethylene plant (300 KTA) and Lupotech T technology for a vinyl acetate copolymer plant (300 KTA).



This comprehensive technology selection will allow SHCCIG Yulin Chemical to produce high-performance polypropylene and polyethylene products for a wide range of applications, as well as vinyl acetate copolymer materials that support renewable energy applications, particularly photovoltaic encapsulants, which contribute to the global energy transition.



LyondellBasell’s collaborative approach, emphasis on long-lasting grades, broad catalyst range and capacity to create EVA photovoltaic encapsulant materials were important process technology selection criteria.



Spheripol is the leading polypropylene processing technology, with more than 33 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth-generation Spheripol technology incorporates process enhancements that increase operating efficiency.



The Spherizone multi-zone circulating reactor offers a new and creative platform for producing polypropylene products with novel architecture and improved characteristics. LyondellBasell has licensed more than 10 million tons of the Spherizone process for diversified polypropylene production capacity globally.



LYB stock has declined 40.1% in the past year against the 24.2% decline of the industry.



For the second quarter, the company anticipates improved seasonal demand across most of its business segments. U.S. natural gas and ethane feedstock prices have eased, while lower crude oil costs are benefiting operations in Europe and Asia. Oxyfuels margins are expected to rise as gasoline crack spreads widen during the summer driving season. In Europe, ongoing rapid capacity reductions are projected to enhance the regional supply-demand balance over time. Furthermore, a more constructive stance on economic and regulatory policies in Europe is contributing to cautious optimism. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, global demand for packaging is expected to stay firm, supporting essential sectors like food, healthcare and daily consumer goods.

