LyondellBasell (LYB) Unveils Innovative Translucent Solutions

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB recently introduced a new line of translucent polypropylene compounds under the brand names Hifax and Hostacom, providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a creative platform.



LyondellBasell's cutting-edge transparent polypropylene compounds provide fresh solutions in the ever-changing world of automobile design. Due to LyondellBasell's pioneering compounding technology, these materials overcome difficulties such as yellowing and low stiffness. These mono-material solutions smoothly integrate with regular car paint and provide great visual effects, UV resistance and longevity.



Hifax and Hostacom translucent compounds are setting a new industry standard for transparent applications, whether it's developing compelling light displays within vehicle interiors or generating outstanding external aesthetics.



These translucent grades from Hifax and Hostacom, which enable mono-materials solutions, are not only cutting-edge but also environmentally friendly.



Shares of LYB have gained 21.7% over the past year compared with a 6.8% rise of its industry.



In the third quarter of 2023, LyondellBasell expects soft demand due to ongoing economic uncertainty to offset the usual benefits from summer seasonality. Challenging petrochemical margins are being influenced by stagnant demand, volatile feedstock costs and increased capacity in North America and China.



However, the company anticipates attractive oxyfuels and refining margins, supported by summer demand for transportation fuels. LyondellBasell plans to maintain average operating rates of 85% for North American olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets and 75% for European O&P as well as Intermediates & Derivatives assets, in accordance withglobal marketdemand.



Despite the current challenging economic conditions and a slower recovery in China, the company remains committed to its long-term strategy. LyondellBasell is focused on advancing in Circular & Low Carbon Solutions. Its Value Enhancement Program is benefiting shareholders.

