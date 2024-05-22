LyondellBasell (LYB) Offers Polybatch Effects FROST Masterbatches

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has introduced novel Polybatch Effects FROST masterbatches. These change PET packaging with a gorgeous matte frost effect and come in two different styles. Polybatch Effects FROST can be effortlessly combined with a variety of colors to achieve a high-end, sophisticated look.



Polybatch Effects FROST effortlessly enhances the brand image with a premium aesthetic and reduces the appearance of recycled PET to a more desired look. Polybatch Effects FROST also has NIR sorting compatibility that ensures recyclability, and it is FDA-compliant for food and cosmetics packaging. It is a cost-effective solution based on existing injection stretch blow molding technologies, requires no tool changes and can be used with current colors to provide a frosted, matte effect.



The new product grades demonstrate how LYB is developing solutions for everyday sustainable living. LYB's technical teams provide support for its innovative masterbatch range, which enables brand owners to achieve their desired aesthetic while prioritizing sustainability goals. Beyond food and cosmetic packaging, Polybatch Effects FROST can serve the packaging needs of personal and home care products.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 10.4% over the past year compared with a 2% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the second quarter, the company anticipates seasonal demand to increase across most businesses. LYB's North American and Middle Eastern production will continue to benefit from low natural gas and NGL costs compared to higher oil-based costs in other regions.



As the summer driving season begins, oxyfuel and refining margins are likely to rise due to increased gasoline crack spreads and reduced butane costs. In the second quarter, LYB anticipates meeting market demand with average operating rates of 85% for global olefins and polyolefins assets and 80% for Intermediates & Derivatives assets. The company continues to follow targeted stimulus activities and remains watchful for improved demand in China.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ATI, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



ATI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 61.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 133.4%% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 35.8% in the past year.

Zacks Investment Research

