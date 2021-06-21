LyondellBasell (LYB) & Neste to Develop Renewable Polymers

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Neste have recently announced a long-term commercial agreement, under which the former will source a feedstock, Neste RE, from the latter. The product has been produced with 100% renewable feedstock from bio-based sources like waste and residue oils and fats. This feedstock will be converted into polymers at LyondellBasell’s Wesseling plant in Germany and sold under the CirculenRenew brand name.



Through their joint venture, the companies intend to aid the development of the European market for more sustainable polymers and chemical solutions. Significant large-scale volumes of renewable polymers from renewable bio-based feedstock will enable the companies to strive for sustainability-focused brands to develop more viable offerings.



LyondellBasell is hopeful that this joint venture will permit it to bring its customers closer to developing sustainable end products. The company has already taken steps toward this goal since the beginning of 2021 and the launch of its Circulen chain of products and ISCC PLUS certification, obtained for its European polymer sites, are among the noteworthy strides.



Neste believes that the common spirit shared by both companies, to actively contribute to fighting climate change and transitioning to a circular bio-economy, will help this venture reach its desired goal. The companies had already joined forces back in 2019 for the world’s first commercial-scale production of bio-based polypropylene and bio-based polyethylene and are looking forward to more such future success.



Shares of LyondellBasell have grown 50.4% in a year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 45.2%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the company for the current year is pegged at 182.9%.

In the last earnings call, the company said that it anticipates operating at nearly full capacity globally to meet the strong demand, which is expected to continue, due to lower inventories and maintenance downtime across the industry. Strong North American integrated polyethylene margins are expected to continue as U.S. producers look to fulfill domestic order backlogs, rebuild inventories and serve export demand.



In the second half of 2021, it is expected that increased mobility will drive demand for gasoline and jet fuel, improving margins for the company’s Refining and Oxyfuels & Related Products businesses. Moderating feedstock costs are also expected to increase second-quarter margins for the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.

