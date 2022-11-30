LyondellBasell (LYB) Makes Car Parts From Auto Plastic Waste

Price PerformanceShares of LyondellBasell have dipped 2.6% in the past year compared with the 0.8% decline of the industry.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to ConsiderLyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Bunge Limited BG, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR. While BG and SQM flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMR holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Bunge Limited has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.2% for the current year, with an earnings estimate of $13.89. BG’s estimated earnings have been revised 7.2% upward in the past 60 days. Its trailing four-quarter average surprise is 18.7%. The stock has gained 20.4% during the year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad’s 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 520% growth from the year-ago reading. The estimates have moved 7.3% north in the past 30 days. SQM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.4%, on average. Its shares have surged 51.9% in the past year. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a projected current-year earnings growth rate of 413% from the prior-year reported number. AMR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average. Shares of AMR have skyrocketed 267.8% in a year.
