LyondellBasell (LYB) Adds Technology for Masterbatch Innovation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB recently added the cutting-edge KARO 5.0 laboratory stretching equipment from Bruckner Maschinenbau to its portfolio. This latest addition to the LyondellBasell Technical Center's research and development capabilities in Akron, OH, will significantly improve the company's ability to design and test masterbatch solutions for a wide range of film applications.



The KARO 5.0's advanced technology will allow LondellBasell to more accurately and efficiently debug and test masterbatch solutions for a wide range of film applications. It will help create a closer match to masterbatch materials in real-world manufacturing processes, drastically lowering the time required to bring new products to market. The technology will further improve the speed-to-market process by enabling customers to swiftly find and pick the best masterbatch for their individual requirements.



The KARO 5.0 represents a significant investment in LyondellBasell's R&D capabilities. This innovative technology will enable the company to speed up the development of new and enhanced masterbatch solutions, allowing LyondellBasell's customers to bring their products to market more quickly and confidently.



The new equipment bolsters LyondellBasell's technical leadership and dedication to innovation in the masterbatch sector. Bringing this advanced technology to the Americas complements the company's testing assets in Europe, allowing it to provide worldwide customers with access to the most creative masterbatch solutions available.



The KARO 5.0 will benefit the company's Advanced Polymer Solutions and Olefins and Polyolefins business segments in the Americas. Testing is currently underway for a wide range of applications, including protective films and food packaging.



Shares of LyondellBasell have gained 18.1% over the past year against a 2.4% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company expects seasonally slow demand and economic uncertainty in the first quarter of 2024. Low ethane raw material costs continue to enhance North American Olefins & Polyolefins profits, while regional demand improves modestly. LYB expects oxyfuels and refining margins to be within normal winter seasonal levels.



Seasonal demand is projected to improve in the spring and summer across worldwide markets. LYB aims to run Olefins & Polyolefins Americas assets at around 80%, and Olefins & Polyolefins EAI assets and Intermediates & Derivatives assets at roughly 75%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Denison Mines carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 94.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 71.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.3% upward in the past 30 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 86.8% in the past year.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.