LyondellBasell Industries Stock: Is LYB Underperforming the Basic Materials Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $24.3 billion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a chemical company creating solutions for everyday sustainable living internationally. Based in Houston, Texas, the company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks and LyondellBasell Industries fits this criterion perfectly. The multinational corporation is one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies through advanced technology and focused investments.
However, the company dipped 29.8% from its 52-week high of $107.02. Shares of LYB are up marginally over the last three months, lagging behind the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF’s (IYM) 3.9% rise.
In the long term, LYB has gained 1.1% on a YTD basis, whereas IYM rose nearly 5%. In addition, shares of LyondellBasell have crumbled 24.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IYM’s 5.4% decrease over the same time frame.
LYB has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
The company reported sales and other operating revenues of $9.5 billion for Q4 2024, with LYB shares down marginally on Jan. 31. Although, it delivered excellent cash performance amid difficult market conditions where it generated $3.8 billion of cash from operating activities with 90% cash conversion. LyondellBasell’s segment Circular & Low Carbon Solutions’ volumes grew by 65% during fiscal 2024.
In contrast, rival DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) surpassed LYB. DD shares have surged 4.9% in the last 52 weeks and also moved up 1.1% on a YTD basis.
With LYB's underperformance over the past year compared to its sector, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" from the 19 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, LyondellBasell Industries is trading below the mean price target of $82.80.
