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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Profit Falls In Q1

May 01, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $125 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $177 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $7.197 billion from $7.677 billion last year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $7.197 Bln vs. $7.677 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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