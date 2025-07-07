LyondellBasell to Announce Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 1

LyondellBasell will announce Q2 2025 results on August 1, followed by a webcast and teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT.

LyondellBasell, a major player in the global chemical industry, will release its second-quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT hosted by David Kinney, head of investor relations. Interested parties can access the webcast on the company's website, and presentation slides will also be available at that time. A replay of the teleconference will be accessible from August 1 until September 1, 2025. LyondellBasell focuses on creating sustainable solutions and advancing a circular economy through innovative products in various sectors.

LyondellBasell will provide its second-quarter financial results, which is a key indicator of the company's performance and allows stakeholders to assess its financial health.

The scheduled webcast and teleconference illustrate LyondellBasell’s commitment to transparency and open communication with investors and the public.

The inclusion of presentation slides during the teleconference demonstrates a focus on providing clear and comprehensive information to participants.

None

When will LyondellBasell announce its second-quarter 2025 financial results?

LyondellBasell will announce its second-quarter 2025 financial results on August 1, 2025, before U.S. market opens.

How can I access the financial results webcast?

You can access the webcast by visiting www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings 10 to 15 minutes before the call starts at 11 a.m. EDT.

What are the dial-in numbers for the teleconference?

The toll-free teleconference number is 877-407-8029, and the toll number is 201-689-8029.

Will the presentation slides be available during the teleconference?

Yes, presentation slides will be available during the teleconference and on the earnings page afterward.

How can I listen to the replay of the financial results call?

The replay will be available from August 1, 2025, at 1 p.m. EDT until September 1, 2025, using toll-free number 877-660-6853.

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, will announce its second-quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens Friday, August 1, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11 a.m. EDT.

















Teleconference and webcast details









Friday, August 1, 2025





11 a.m. EDT





Hosted by David Kinney, head of investor relations





Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at



www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings



.









Toll-free teleconference dial-in numbers









Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029





Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029





Participant/Guest:



CallMe link











Presentation slides









Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at



www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings



.









Replay information









A replay of the call will be available from 1 p.m. EDT August 1 until September 1, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are:





Toll-free: 877-660-6853





Toll: 201-612-7415





Access ID: 13746206







About LyondellBasell







We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please



visit www.lyondellbasell.com



or follow



@LyondellBasell



on LinkedIn.



