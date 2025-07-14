LyondellBasell Achieves A Climate Change Score in CDP’s 2024 Assessment, Highlighting Sustainability Progress

LyondellBasell improved its CDP climate score to A, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship.

LyondellBasell announced an improvement in its climate change score from A-minus to A in CDP’s 2024 assessment, maintaining its position in the leadership category for the second consecutive year. This enhancement reflects the company's ongoing momentum in its sustainability efforts, according to Chief Sustainability Officer Andrea Brown, who emphasized the importance of their strategy in advancing circular solutions, low-carbon innovation, and integrating sustainability into operations. The 2024 CDP assessment introduced stricter standards, and achieving an A score demonstrates LyondellBasell’s commitment to climate risk management and environmental transparency. Additionally, the company improved its water security score to B and received its first forests score, underlining its dedication to environmental stewardship.

LyondellBasell improved its climate change score from A-minus to A in CDP’s 2024 assessment, indicating strong progress in sustainability efforts.

This achievement reinforces the company's position in the leadership category for sustainability for the second consecutive year, enhancing its reputation among investors and stakeholders.

The 2024 assessment reflects rigorous standards aligned with global frameworks, showcasing LyondellBasell's commitment to environmental transparency and climate risk integration.

In addition to the improved climate score, LyondellBasell raised its water security score to B and received its first forests score, highlighting its commitment to responsible environmental stewardship and nature-related disclosure.

While the improvement in climate change score may be a positive development, it may also highlight that previously the company was below optimal performance in climate ratings, possibly indicating past shortcomings in its sustainability practices.

What was LyondellBasell's climate change score in 2024?

LyondellBasell improved its climate change score to A in CDP’s 2024 assessment.

How does LyondellBasell rate in environmental disclosure?

LyondellBasell is in the leadership category for environmental disclosure for the second consecutive year.

Who is Andrea Brown at LyondellBasell?

Andrea Brown is the chief sustainability officer at LyondellBasell.

What is the significance of LyondellBasell's improved CDP scores?

The improved scores highlight LyondellBasell's progress in climate risk integration and environmental transparency.

Where can more information about LyondellBasell be found?

More information can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com or on LinkedIn at @LyondellBasell.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

HOUSTON, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has improved its climate change score from A-minus to A in CDP’s 2024 assessment, placing the company in the leadership category for the second consecutive year. CDP is the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform, used by investors and stakeholders to evaluate how companies manage climate-related risks, opportunities and performance.





“Improving to an A score reflects the momentum we’ve built across our sustainability agenda,” said Andrea Brown, chief sustainability officer at LYB. “This recognition affirms the strength of our strategy, from scaling circular solutions and advancing low-carbon innovation to embedding sustainability into how we operate and create financial value. As we continue transforming our business, we remain focused on delivering measurable impact, supporting our customers and achieving profitable growth.”





The 2024 CDP assessments introduced a more rigorous, integrated questionnaire aligned with global frameworks, including the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). Achieving an A score under these elevated standards highlights the company’s continued progress in climate risk integration, energy performance and environmental transparency.





In addition to its improved climate score, LYB also raised its water security score to a B and received its first-ever forests score, reinforcing its commitment to nature-related disclosure and responsible environmental stewardship.







About LyondellBasell







We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please



visit www.lyondellbasell.com



or follow



@LyondellBasell



on LinkedIn.





CONTACT: Nick Facchin





LyondellBasell





713-623-3643







nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.