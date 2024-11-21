News & Insights

Lynch Group Holdings Shares FY24 Overview

November 21, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Lynch Group Holding Ltd (AU:LGL) has released an update.

Lynch Group Holdings Limited, listed on the ASX under LGL, has released a summary of its activities and financial status for the fiscal year ending June 2024. The company emphasizes that the information is general and subject to change, with no guarantees on accuracy or completeness. Investors are advised to consider their own objectives and financial positions when evaluating the presentation.

