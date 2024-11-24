Lynch Group Director Acquires Significant Options

Lynch Group Holding Ltd (AU:LGL) has released an update.
Lynch Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Hugh Edward Toll. The director acquired an additional 1,576,955 options over ordinary shares, bringing his total to 3,442,400 options. This move indicates a strategic positioning within the company, likely reflecting confidence in its future prospects.
