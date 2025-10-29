Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Price Target Increased by 20.12% to 15.74

The average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) has been revised to $15.74 / share. This is an increase of 20.12% from the prior estimate of $13.11 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $30.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.04% from the latest reported closing price of $15.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYC is 0.34%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.88% to 54,698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,091K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,354K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,127K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,251K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 13.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,673K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,611K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 17.44% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 3,729K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing an increase of 14.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 26.64% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,726K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 15.79% over the last quarter.

