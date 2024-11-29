Lykos Metals Reports Strong AGM Results

Lykos Metals Limited (AU:LYK) has released an update.

Lykos Metals Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority. This includes key decisions like the re-election of directors and the adoption of an employee securities incentive plan, reflecting strong shareholder support. The results demonstrate confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

