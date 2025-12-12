LYFT vs. WRD: Which Stock Is Better Placed in the ProACmising AV Space?

The robotaxi market has huge potential. The global robotaxi market is projected to reach $45.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 91.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets’ forecast. This highly lucrative space attracts both WeRide WRD, based in China, and ride-hailing company Lyft LYFT, headquartered in San Francisco. Let’s delve into the autonomous vehicle (“AV”)-related details of the two companies.

AV Ambitions of LYFT

Lyft is working to establish a strong presence in the robotaxi market through strategic partnerships. This approach allows the company to bypass the significant research and development expenses involved in building autonomous driving systems on its own.

Highlighting its ambitions in the lucrative and emerging AV market, Lyft recently inked a deal with Alphabet’s GOOGL Waymo. The deal aims to bring Waymo’s fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Nashville in 2026. This partnership will tap Lyft’s proprietary, integrated fleet-management capabilities via its Flexdrive subsidiary, which will handle end-to-end operations for the Nashville fleet, including vehicle maintenance, infrastructure and depot management.

Riders will initially be able to request Waymo’s fully autonomous vehicles through the Waymo app, with plans to make the fleet available on Lyft’s network for matched rides later in 2026. Alphabet’s Waymo is a force to be reckoned with in the evolving and lucrative space. GOOGL, through its Waymo arm, already has commercial operations in several cities across the United States.

With the goal to further its AV ambitions, LYFT also has deals with startup May Mobility, automated driving company Mobileye Global and Nexar. Lyft’s recent deals pertaining to AV highlight that it does not lag rivals like Uber Technologies UBER in this field.

These agreements underscore Lyft’s asset-light strategy of using strategic alliances to strengthen its foothold in the emerging robotaxi market. Rather than investing heavily in independent autonomous vehicle R&D, Lyft is leveraging its platform and distribution reach to integrate advanced AV technologies from industry leaders.

Taking a Look at WRD’s Role in the Robotaxi Field

WeRide is rapidly establishing itself on the global stage through aggressive international expansion. In August 2025, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp Grab GRAB revealed its plans to invest in WeRide to accelerate the rollout and commercialization of Level 4 autonomous robotaxis and shuttles across the region. The investment is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Additionally, WeRide announced that it will introduce GXR and Robobus autonomous vehicles in Singapore through Ai.R. IT is Grab’s first autonomous ride service for consumers, which is operated in collaboration with WeRide. The initial rollout includes an 11-vehicle fleet operating across two routes in Punggol, marking Singapore’s first autonomous shuttle deployment in a residential neighborhood. Last month, WeRide and Grab achieved the first AV testing in the Punggol district. By early 2026, Ai.R is expected to start taking its first batch of passengers, improving access to key amenities including supermarkets, schools and major transport nodes.

WeRide’s expansion extends well beyond Asia. In the Middle East, its partnership with Uber in Abu Dhabi has already resulted in a growing fleet operating across highways, islands and airport routes. WeRide and Uber have launched a commercial robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi. Recently, the companies also launched autonomous robotaxi passenger services in Riyadh.

In China, WeRide runs Level 4 robotaxis in Shanghai through alliances with Chery Group and Jinjiang Taxi, connecting major transportation hubs and cultural destinations. WeRide is also deploying its autonomous shuttle services in multiple international markets. Its Robobus is already operational at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris and various sites across Riyadh, serving as an efficient last-mile transportation solution. With regulatory approvals across six countries — Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, France and the United States — WeRide is emerging as a frontrunner in the global autonomous mobility space.

By expanding its fleets, forming strategic partnerships and introducing innovative service models, WeRide is rapidly scaling commercial operations and playing a transformative role in shaping the future of autonomous transportation.

How Do LYFT and WRD’s Key Metrics Stack Up?

Shares of LYFT have gained in excess of 38% over the past six months, outperforming WRD’s shares in the same time frame.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WeRide, which began trading on the Nasdaq a year back, appears to be pricier than Lyft. WRD has a Value Score of F, while Lyft has a Value Score of B.

WRD’s P/S F12M vs. LYFT

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WRD’s Earnings Estimate Revisions

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LYFT's Earnings Estimate Revisions

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Lyft has established a strong and forward-looking presence in the autonomous vehicles space by positioning itself as a key platform partner for self-driving technology developers. Rather than building vehicles in isolation, Lyft has focused on creating an open, scalable ecosystem that connects autonomous vehicle companies with real-world riders, helping accelerate commercialization and adoption.

Through strategic partnerships, pilot programs and deep integration of autonomous capabilities into its ride-hailing network, Lyft is playing an important role in bridging cutting-edge innovation with everyday transportation needs. This collaborative approach not only reduces barriers for autonomous vehicle deployment but also reinforces Lyft’s long-term vision of safer, more efficient and more accessible mobility.

Lyft’s partnership-based approach allows it to scale AV services faster by leveraging best-in-class technology rather than relying on a single in-house system. WeRide is more vertically integrated and technology-centric, which can limit flexibility and result in slow expansion across various markets. Moreover, Lyft’s better price performance, upbeat earnings estimate revisions and valuation picture compared with WeRide also work in its favor.

Both LYFT and WRD carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently. Based on our analysis, LYFT seems to hold an edge and appears to be a better investment option. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

