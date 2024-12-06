LYFT vs. SHOP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Services stocks have likely encountered both Lyft (LYFT) and Shopify (SHOP). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Lyft and Shopify are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

LYFT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.85, while SHOP has a forward P/E of 91.36. We also note that LYFT has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15.

Another notable valuation metric for LYFT is its P/B ratio of 9.80. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SHOP has a P/B of 14.55.

Based on these metrics and many more, LYFT holds a Value grade of B, while SHOP has a Value grade of D.

Both LYFT and SHOP are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that LYFT is the superior value option right now.

