Lyft Stock Price Increases 15.3% Since Q3 Earnings Release

Shares of Lyft, Inc. LYFT have gained 15.3% since its third-quarter 2025 earnings release on Nov. 5, 2025.

Lyft reported unimpressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 26 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents and declined 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.68 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 billion but increased 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Gross bookings reported for the third quarter were $4.78 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 16%. Rides growth surged 15% year over year to 248.8 million, the tenth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth year over year. Active Riders grew 18% year over year to 28.7 million.

Lyft’s adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $138.9 million, up 29% from the year-ago reported figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as the percentage of gross bookings) was 2.9% compared with 2.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Lyft exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.31 billion compared with $913.84 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $1.01 billion compared with $526.53 million at the end of the prior quarter.

LYFT’s Q4 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Lyft anticipates year-over-year growth in rides in the mid-to-high teens, driven by industry-leading service levels, strong rider and driver growth and increased engagement.

Gross bookings are anticipated to grow almost 17-20% year over year, reaching $5.01-$5.13 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $135 million and $155 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings) is projected to be in the range of 2.7%-3%.

Currently, Lyft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Some Other Stocks Belonging to LYFT's Industry

Uber TechnologiesUBER reported solid third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of $3.11 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and improved more than 100% year over year.

Total revenues of $13.46 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.26 billion. The top line jumped 20.4% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis.

Alphabet’s GOOGL third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.87 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.99% and jumped 35.4% year over year.

Revenues of $102.35 billion increased 16% year over year (15% at constant currency). Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs (TAC) (the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners and the amount paid to distribution partners and others who direct traffic to Google’s website), were $87.47 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 3%. The figure rose 17.3% year over year. TAC of $14.88 billion rose 8.4% year over year.

