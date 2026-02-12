Is Lyft Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Key Points

Lyft stock is falling after the company reported slightly disappointing earnings.

With double-digit growth and big buybacks ahead, this may be a great buy for investors.

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) have cratered since earnings were reported earlier this week, but were results so bad? The company is growing revenue and rides by double-digits and announced a $1 billion share buyback program. Meanwhile, autonomy plans continue to push forward and that's growing the potential addressable market to over $1 trillion long-term. I dug into the results and why this is one of the best values on the market today in the following video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 12, 2026.

Should you buy stock in Lyft right now?

Before you buy stock in Lyft, consider this:

Travis Hoium has positions in Lyft and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lyft and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

