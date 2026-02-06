LYFT to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store for the Stock?

Lyft LYFT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, 2026, after market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYFT’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained flat in the past 60 days at 32 cents per share. Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings implies a 6.67% upside from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for sales (currently pegged at $1.76 billion) suggests a 13.6% uptick from the year-ago actual.

LYFT’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining quarter, with an average beat of 1.17%.

Lyft, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lyft, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lyft, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced LYFT's Q4 Performance

We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by an increase in active riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for active riders is currently pegged at 29.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which implies a 19.6% increase from year-ago actuals.

The uptick in gross bookings, too, might have aided results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is currently pegged at $5.08 billion, implying a 18.7% uptick from fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. Low costs, owing to LYFT’s cost-cutting efforts, are likely to have aided bottom-line performance. The still high inflation might, however, hurt results in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About LYFT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lyft this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

LYFT has an Earnings ESP of -3.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of LYFT’s Q3 Results

Lyft reported unimpressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 26 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents and declined 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.68 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 billion but increased 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained flat over the past 60 days. EXPD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.94%.

Ryder System R has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Ryder is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 11.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 0.27% over the past 60 days. R’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 2.60%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.