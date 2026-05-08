Lyft Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) executives used the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight what CEO David Risher described as “another strong quarter,” pointing to double-digit year-over-year gains in active riders, gross bookings and adjusted EBITDA. Risher said rideshare demand “remained healthy,” with double-digit ride growth around peak events such as Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl and St. Patrick’s Day, and noted that March included the company’s “highest ever number of rides in a week.”

CFO Erin Brewer said the operating performance translated into stronger financial results, including gross bookings up 19% and adjusted EBITDA up 25% from a year earlier. Over the last 12 months, Brewer said Lyft generated a record $1.12 billion in free cash flow and completed its “largest quarterly share repurchase ever,” buying back $300 million of stock during the quarter.

Guidance calls for continued momentum

Brewer said Lyft’s outlook assumes the company carries its momentum forward. At the midpoint of Lyft’s guidance range, she said the company expects gross bookings growth to “accelerate to approximately 20%” and adjusted EBITDA to expand by “more than 30%” year-over-year.

On volume, management reiterated its annual goal. Brewer said “nothing has changed” about Lyft’s trajectory in 2026 and its “overall objective to deliver north of a billion rides for the full year.”

Partnership rides rise to 27% of requests

Risher told analysts that partnerships continue to be a major contributor to Lyft’s marketplace, both for current operations and as a “predictor” for how the company will work with autonomous vehicle (AV) partners over time. He said Lyft posted a record number of rides tagged to partnerships in the quarter, with partnership-associated rider requests reaching about 27%.

Risher said the increasing share reflects a combination of large partner programs and the different rider behaviors those partners bring. He characterized DoorDash as a driver of frequency and volume, and described airline partnerships as skewing toward higher-value trips, particularly airport rides.

DoorDash: Risher said DoorDash customers “tend to be very heavy users,” adding that Lyft expanded the partnership to Canada.

Risher said DoorDash customers “tend to be very heavy users,” adding that Lyft expanded the partnership to Canada. United Airlines: Risher said the partnership tends to bring more business travelers and more airport rides, which he said means “higher bookings per ride” and “higher profits.” He also said Lyft has awarded roughly 350 million MileagePlus miles, and highlighted a newly announced “Pay with Miles” feature that he called an industry first.

Asked later about how partnership rides compare with non-partnership rides, Risher said different partners have different benefits, but added that partnerships “on average” tend to be strong on bookings and frequency, citing loyalty dynamics tied to partner programs.

Regional trends: Canada growth, large-city maturity, and California momentum

On ride-volume trends, Risher said Lyft grew in both the U.S. and Canada, while acknowledging Canada significantly outpaced the U.S., with growth “something like 50% year-over-year” in Canada. He attributed outsized gains to Canada and “low-scale markets” where rideshare penetration is lower, while saying the largest, most mature markets are experiencing “slightly lower rates of growth” across the industry due to typical adoption “S-curves.”

Risher and Brewer pointed to several levers they believe can support growth in mature markets, including newer products such as Lyft Silver and Lyft Teen, deeper partner integrations, and marketing tied to the “Check Lyft” message, which emphasizes comparing prices across apps.

Brewer added that severe weather weighed on quarterly results, saying Lyft quantified the impact at “roughly about three million rides,” with “a little bit more than half” tied to bike rides due to weather in the Northeast. She also pointed to seasonality, noting that bikes and the company’s Freenow business typically decelerate from Q4 to Q1 and “seasonally accelerate into the second quarter.”

On California, Brewer said Lyft previously expected insurance reform to create “great value to riders and to drivers,” translating into increasing demand over time and momentum in the back half of the year. She said Lyft began seeing that growth in February and March and into the second quarter, with first-quarter growth in California outpacing other top regions.

Product mix shifts toward higher-value modes, ads, and taxis

Management said higher-value products are playing a larger role in Lyft’s results. Risher described “lots of runway” in premium and high-value offerings, including Lyft Black, Black XL and XXL, and said the company is focused on improving vehicle quality and shifting toward “a more professional set of drivers” for these modes. He also highlighted the company’s chauffeur business, saying TBR operates in a “very high-end kind of chauffeur service.”

Brewer said higher-value modes carry a higher margin profile and that Lyft is seeing “trade-up” behavior when premium options are offered. On the relationship between gross bookings growth and ride growth, she said the first quarter reflected continued shift to higher-value modes, with that category up “over 35% year-over-year.” She also cited the inclusion of Freenow, which she said carries higher gross bookings per ride, and other contributors to gross bookings “where there may not be a ride attached,” including ads and luxury offerings. Brewer said she expects the gap between gross bookings growth and rides growth to narrow somewhat in the second quarter, driven largely by seasonal expansion in bikes.

Risher also discussed taxis as part of a strategic priority to expand the platform, pointing to earlier efforts in St. Louis and a “much more significant scale” launch in Los Angeles, with other cities to come. He noted that taxis carry their own insurance, creating a different financial profile than traditional rideshare in the U.S., and added that taxis in Europe can be a higher-end, more regulated product with higher bookings per ride.

Ads, loyalty, AI productivity, and AV deployments

Risher said Lyft’s advertising business has significant opportunity because it helps advertisers connect the “virtual” and “physical” worlds. He referenced campaigns previously discussed, along with newer examples including a Charles Schwab campaign and a McDonald’s effort, and cited branding on bikes in San Francisco. He also highlighted “Audience Extension,” which he said allows Lyft to extend beyond in-car ads using partners such as The Trade Desk.

On loyalty, Risher said Lyft began leaning into loyalty for business riders last August with a “Managed Business Rewards” program. He emphasized that it is free, offers “6% back, up to 8% back” depending on mode, and includes points multipliers with partners including United, Hilton and Alaska. Brewer added that “first time rides on rewards eligible business profiles” grew 59% year-over-year, and said those riders are taking 25% more Lyft rides per month. Risher said Lyft is also experimenting with Lyft Cash Rewards on the consumer side, describing it as “still relatively small” and in experimentation mode.

On AI, Risher said Lyft is adopting new tools rapidly and described AI as increasing “capacity and velocity.” He cited a strategic relationship with Claude and said a code generation tool reached “80%-some adoption” among engineers in roughly 35 to 45 days. Risher said AI is helping Lyft execute complex global initiatives without needing to “hire a bunch of new people.”

Regarding AVs, Risher said Lyft is “extremely bullish” on autonomous vehicles’ ability to expand the market and said utilization is “the ultimate driver of profitability.” He provided updates on three markets:

Nashville: Risher said Waymo vehicles are on the road now, and “later this summer” Lyft will begin taking over operations, supported by an 80,000-square-foot facility. He said riders will be able to order a Waymo via the Lyft app in a hybrid marketplace. Risher also pointed to Lyft’s Flexdrive experience managing about 50,000 cars that have driven “billions of miles” as a foundation for fleet operations.

Risher said Waymo vehicles are on the road now, and “later this summer” Lyft will begin taking over operations, supported by an 80,000-square-foot facility. He said riders will be able to order a Waymo via the Lyft app in a hybrid marketplace. Risher also pointed to Lyft’s Flexdrive experience managing about 50,000 cars that have driven “billions of miles” as a foundation for fleet operations. London: Risher said Lyft’s partner is Baidu, and that vehicles have arrived and are beginning to map streets. He said regulatory work, including data privacy, and city driving complexity will take time, but said the effort is “very much on track.”

Risher said Lyft’s partner is Baidu, and that vehicles have arrived and are beginning to map streets. He said regulatory work, including data privacy, and city driving complexity will take time, but said the effort is “very much on track.” Hamburg: Risher said Lyft has established a partnership with the city indicating Lyft will be an AV provider, but did not provide additional details.

Risher closed by saying Lyft is “super excited about another strong year,” and reiterated the company’s focus on tracking toward its 2027 targets.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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