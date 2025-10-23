Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Lyft (LYFT) was up +1.53% at $20.57. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 8.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lyft will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.3, up 3.45% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 12.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $6.53 billion, indicating changes of +24.21% and +12.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lyft. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lyft is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lyft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.22.

Meanwhile, LYFT's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

