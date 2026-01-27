Lyft (LYFT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Lyft (LYFT) was down 2.45% at $17.54. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.91%.

The stock of ride-hailing company has fallen by 6.11% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lyft in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 10, 2026. On that day, Lyft is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating a 13.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $6.5 billion, signifying shifts of +25.26% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lyft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. Right now, Lyft possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Lyft is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.1.

It is also worth noting that LYFT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

