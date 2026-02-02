Lyft (LYFT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lyft (LYFT) closed the most recent trading day at $17.26, moving +2.31% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Shares of the ride-hailing company have depreciated by 14.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lyft in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2026. On that day, Lyft is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.76 billion, showing a 13.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $6.5 billion, representing changes of +25.26% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lyft. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.17% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Lyft is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lyft's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.96, so one might conclude that Lyft is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LYFT has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

