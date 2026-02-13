Lyft Earnings & Revenues Fall Short of Estimates in Q4, Decrease Y/Y

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported unimpressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Lyft reported loss per share of 20 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings 32 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, Lyft reported earnings per share of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.59 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion but increased 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Lyft, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lyft, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lyft, Inc. Quote

Gross Bookings of $5.07 billion increased 19% year over year in fourth-quarter 2025. In 2025, rides grew 14% to 945.5 million rides (an all time high) with the fourth quarter being the eleventh consecutive quarter of double digit growth year over year. In the fourth quarter, active riders grew 18% year over year to 29.2 million. In 2025, Lyft reached another all-time high of 51.3 million annual riders.

Lyft’s fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA went up 37% year over year to $154.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of gross bookings) rose to 3.0% from 2.6% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Lyft exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.13 billion compared with $1.31 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $1.00 billion compared with $1.01 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Following the inaugural share repurchase program in 2025, Lyft’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion shares.

LYFT’s Q1 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Lyft anticipates gross bookings are anticipated to grow almost 17%-20% year over year, reaching $4.86-$5.00 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $120 million to $140 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin (calculated as a percentage of gross bookings) is expected to be in the range of 2.5% to 2.8%.

Currently, Lyft carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Performance of Another Stock Belonging to LYFT's Industry

Uber TechnologiesUBER reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the mark. Quarterly earnings per share of 71 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and declined 77.8% year over year.

Total revenues of $14.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.2 billion. The top line jumped 20.1% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis.

In the reported quarter, the majority (57.1%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 19% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $8.20 billion. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 30% year over year on a reported basis and 29% on a constant currency basis to $4.89 billion. Freight revenues were $1.27 billion, almost flat year over year on a reported basis and down 1% on a constant currency basis.

Key Sectoral Player to Report Q4 results

Another key player from the broader Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash DASH, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18. DASH has an Earnings ESP of -1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.98 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 38.3%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 57 cents per share, implying a rise of 72.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average positive surprise being 10.68%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.