LYFT Earnings Results: $LYFT Reports Quarterly Earnings

LYFT ($LYFT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,550,300,000, missing estimates of $1,585,927,783 by $-35,627,783.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LYFT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LYFT Insider Trading Activity

LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,521 shares for an estimated $647,535 .

. LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,287 shares for an estimated $377,183 .

. JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271

LISA BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,081 shares for an estimated $163,660 .

. JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,036 shares for an estimated $152,266.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.