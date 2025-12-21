Stocks
LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) Price Target Increased by 56.14% to 30.26

December 21, 2025 — 12:22 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma (NasdaqGS:LYEL) has been revised to $30.26 / share. This is an increase of 56.14% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.21% from the latest reported closing price of $33.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 28.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 0.51%, an increase of 237.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.81% to 10,245K shares. LYEL / Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LYEL is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 2,759K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 34.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 68.94% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 32.44% over the last quarter.

MWG Management holds 1,008K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 888K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 35.88% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 800K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stocks mentioned

