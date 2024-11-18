Lycos Energy Reports Strong Q3 Performance

Samoth Oilfield (TSE:LCX) has released an update.

Lycos Energy Inc. reported a robust 59% increase in average daily production for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant boost in crude oil output. The company also saw a 57% rise in adjusted funds flow from operations, reflecting strong financial performance compared to the same period last year.

