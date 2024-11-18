News & Insights

Stocks

Lycos Energy Reports Strong Q3 Performance

November 18, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Samoth Oilfield (TSE:LCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Lycos Energy Inc. reported a robust 59% increase in average daily production for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant boost in crude oil output. The company also saw a 57% rise in adjusted funds flow from operations, reflecting strong financial performance compared to the same period last year.

For further insights into TSE:LCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.