LYB Teams With Shiseido, Futamura & Iwatani for Sustainable Packaging

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB has announced a partnership with Futamura Chemical, Iwatani Corporation and Shiseido to jointly develop an innovative bio-based film packaging solution. The new packaging series for Shiseido's Clé de Peau Beauté line will incorporate CirculenRenew, LYB’s bio-based polypropylene (“PP”) polymer.

The CirculenRenew polymer carries certified C14 renewable content and can be used as a drop-in solution without requiring any modification to existing processing equipment. The initiative aligns with LYB’s environmental targets of lowering carbon footprints and creating sustainable solutions in the beauty industry.

Shiseido’s corporate mission, BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD, also moves toward achieving its goal by 2030. Futamura is promoting its SusFi brand of packaging films through this collaboration. Similarly, Iwatani also marks this as a significant step toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In Iwatani’s mid-term management plan, it has outlined a target of handling 100,000 tons of bioplastics by fiscal 2027 and is working closely with LYB to promote bio-PP resins in Japan.

LYB stock has lost 37.6% over the past year compared with the industry's 18% decline.



LyondellBasell anticipates an improvement in North America’s integrated polyethylene margins in the third quarter, driven by the completion of scheduled maintenance in April and higher prices supported by strong domestic demand and increased export activity. In Europe, steady seasonal demand and favorable feedstock costs are expected to persist, while ongoing capacity reductions across the region are anticipated to help balance supply and demand. However, oxyfuel’s margins are predicted to remain weak throughout the summer. The company continues to closely monitor potential risks and opportunities related to shifting tariffs and global trade patterns.

