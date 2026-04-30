LYB to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB is set to release first-quarter 2026 results before the opening bell on May 1.



LyondellBasell missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, and beat it once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of around 63.8%, on average. The company is expected to have faced headwinds from higher feedstock costs amid improved seasonal demand in the first quarter.



LYB's shares are up 25.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 15.7% rise.



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Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Our Model Unveils for LYB Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for LYB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for LYB is +10.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at 31 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

What Do LYB’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for LYB is currently pegged at $7,515.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 2.1%.



For the Olefins and Polyolefins – Americas division, the consensus estimate stands at $2,570 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 3.6%. The same for the Olefins and Polyolefins – Europe, Asia & International division is pegged at $2,262 million, implying a 13% decrease from last year’s tally.



For LYB’s Advanced Polymer Solutions segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is $919 million, suggesting a 1.2% rise year over year.



The consensus estimate for the Intermediaries and Derivatives segment’s revenues is pinned at $2,295 million, essentially flat compared with the year-ago reported figure.



The same for the Technology segment's revenues is pegged at $108 million, indicating a 10% fall from a year ago.

Factors at Play for LYB Stock

LyondellBasell faces headwinds from higher natural gas and feedstock costs, which are expected to have exerted pressure on margins in North American and European Olefins and Polyolefins businesses in the first quarter. Higher ethane and natural gas costs weighed on ethylene margins in North America in the fourth quarter. Feedstock and energy cost pressures, driven by disruptions from winter storms, are likely to have continued into the first quarter.

Tight inventories, reduced supply and improved seasonal demand are expected to have aided polyethylene prices. LYB is also expected to have witnessed improved oxyfuel margins in the first quarter.



The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment remains hamstrung by lower demand in the automotive sector due to lower production globally. Demand is expected to have been affected by elevated industry-wide inventory levels. Softness in automotive is expected to have weighed on the segment’s first-quarter performance.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-eps-surprise | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows they too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for CF’s earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $2.35.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +20.21% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for ALB’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.24.



Barrick Mining Corporation B, slated to release earnings on May 11, has an Earnings ESP of +1.60%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B's earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at 73 cents. B currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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