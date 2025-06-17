LYB, Premix and Maillefer Join Forces to Launch Power Cable Solution

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB teamed up with Premix and Maillefer to jointly launch a state-of-the-art power cable solution that comes with leading cable manufacturing technology to combine the high-performance polypropylene materials.

The technically advanced and recycled system is set to offer a robust, compatible PP-based solution for MV and HV cable insulation and semiconductive screens. This is positioned as an alternative to traditional XLPE systems.

Premix offers its expertise in conductive polymers with PRE-ELEC PP18220, a compound that is tailored for MV and HV cable screens. This will bring excellent carbon black dispersion, stable conductivity with compatibility and reliable performance. Maillefer will support with its efficient multipurpose extrusion lines, including horizontal and catenary CV systems. Its advanced line technologies offer precise temperature control and optimized cooling to ensure a uniform insulation layer and optimal cable core quality.

LYB brings its polypropylene insulation material, Catalloy Hifax CA 7910A, to the table. It features excellent mechanical and thermal properties, along with ease of processing. The collaboration aims to combine performance with recyclability, making it a smarter solution for the power cable industry.

LYB stock has lost 31% over the past year compared with the industry’s 22.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company anticipates stronger seasonal demand in the second quarter across most segments, aided by lower U.S. feedstock and crude oil costs. Oxyfuels’ margins are projected to improve while ongoing capacity reductions in Europe are expected to support the supply-demand balance. Despite economic uncertainty, packaging demand remains resilient.

LYB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and BCPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.66 per share, implying an 18.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.18 per share, indicating a 20.1% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 41.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 6.5% in the past year.





