LYB Joins Nexeo to Distribute Engineered Polymer Portfolio in Europe

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB recently inked an agreement with Nexeo Plastics, a global thermoplastic resin distributor, to distribute the LYB Engineered Polymers portfolio, which is part of the Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) division.



Nexeo’s established distribution network and technical competence will help LYB increase the reach of its Engineered Polymer solutions, meeting the growing demand for local assistance and ensuring customers have access to the goods they require. This partnership will enable the delivery of high-quality solutions to customers in core markets, which include mobility, electrical and electronics, industrial and appliances.



LYB provides a wide variety of compounds based on polyamides, polyesters and blends, among others. The Engineered Polymers covered in this agreement provide high-performance solutions for antistatic, heat stabilizers, flame retardants, UV stabilizers and other applications.



By accelerating growth through meaningful collaborations, LYB can develop creative solutions to meet the changing needs of its clients while boosting time to market. Nexeo Plastics is dedicated to providing great service and technical expertise to its customers, and the collaboration with LYB increases its ability to create personalized solutions that address the particular problems encountered by businesses across Europe.



LYB stock has lost 32.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LYB, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it remains prepared for the macroeconomic drivers that will eventually spur supply-chain replenishment, increase demand for durable goods and aid a more widespread economic recovery. One sign of recovery is that North American domestic demand for polyolefins returned in 2024, following two years of declines. The company anticipates seasonal demand gains across most product categories in the first quarter.



Interest rate cuts, inflation moderation and pent-up demand will also foster increasing consumption of durable goods, which is expected to boost the company's polypropylene and Intermediates and Derivatives businesses. Increased driving and summertime gasoline requirements are projected to result in usual seasonal increases in oxyfuels margins.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

LYB’s Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, CSW Industrials Inc. CSWI and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 156.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW Industrials’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $8.50 per share. CSWI, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 10.1%. The company's shares have rallied 29.4% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have gained 1% over the past year.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.