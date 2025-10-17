LYB Introduces New Polypropylene Copolymer ProFax EP648R

LyondellBasell Industries LYB has introduced ProFax EP648R, a novel polypropylene impact copolymer designed for injection-molded applications that require a strong combination of stiffness and impact resistance. The company emphasized that this new material is designed to meet the performance demands of industries where mechanical toughness, dimensional stability and efficient production processes are critical.

LyondellBasell ProFax EP648R’s Features and Benefits

ProFax EP648R is engineered to provide an optimal balance between rigidity and impact resistance.This makes it suitable for molded parts that need to withstand mechanical stress while maintaining structural integrity. The polymer’s formulation incorporates advanced nucleation techniques to enhance stiffness without compromising toughness, helping manufacturers achieve high-performance results.

The new copolymer includes additives that reduce static buildup and improve mold release during production, which helps accelerate manufacturing cycles and reduce handling issues. Its efficient crystallization properties also contribute to dimensional stability, making it easier to produce consistent, high-quality parts at scale.

EP648R is intended for a wide range of injection-molded products, including pails, crates, caps, closures, garden furniture and thin-walled packaging components. Meanwhile, EP649U focuses on rigid packaging applications, offering high flow and rapid crystallization for thinner walls, lighter parts and improved stacking strength.

Shares of LYB are down 38.2% year to date compared with its industry’s decline of 19.2%.

LYB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Johnson Matthey Plc. JMPLY, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Cabot Corporation CBT. JMPLY sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) while APD and CBT carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.23 per share, indicating a 11% year-over-year increase. JMPLY’s shares are up 74.7% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $7.30 per share, indicating a 3.40% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed two, with the average surprise beingn 1.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $12.02 per share, indicating a rise of 3.30% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with the average surprise being 0.48%.

