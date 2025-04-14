LYB Dalian APS Plant to Run Fully on 100% Renewable Electricity

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB secured a one-year agreement to power its Dalian, China, manufacturing facility fully with 100% renewable electricity in 2025. This becomes the first LYB Advanced Polymer Solutions (APS) plant in Asia to operate entirely on renewable energy.

The Dalian site, set up in 2015, plays a crucial role in the automotive industry, supplying high-performance materials for bumpers, instrument panels, structural parts and body panels.

This milestone will help reduce carbon emissions by nearly 5,000 tons of CO2 in 2025. This will be equivalent to removing approximately 1,000 passenger cars from the road for a year. This transition was supported through China’s Green Electricity Transaction program, which helps LYB secure renewable electricity at a cost lower than non-green sources, thus demonstrating how sustainable solutions can also be cost-effective.

The power mix utilized in the Dalian facility consists primarily of wind and solar photovoltaics supporting the Chinese automotive industry’s efforts to lower product carbon footprint (PCF). In this way, LYB is driving a more sustainable future.

LYB stock has lost 43.4% over the past year compared with the 26.8% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LYB’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

LYB currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are DRDGOLD Limited DRD, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. DRD, IDR and CRS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 29.3% year-over-year rise. Its shares have soared 92.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. CRS’ shares have soared 125.2% in the past year.















