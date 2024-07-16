News & Insights

LYB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

July 16, 2024 — 11:25 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.52, changing hands as high as $97.01 per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: LyondellBasell Industries NV 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $88.46 per share, with $107.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.13. The LYB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

