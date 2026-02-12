LXP Industrial Trust Announces Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $27.12 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $31.38 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.0% to $86.74 million from $100.85 million last year.

LXP Industrial Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.12 Mln. vs. $31.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $86.74 Mln vs. $100.85 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.