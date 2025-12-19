LW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.96, changing hands as low as $45.57 per share. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 22.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LW's low point in its 52 week range is $45.20 per share, with $68.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.20. The LW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

