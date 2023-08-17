LVMHF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $860.81, changing hands as low as $850.00 per share. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVMHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVMHF's low point in its 52 week range is $573 per share, with $1003.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $851.49.

