LVMH 9-Month Revenues Down 4%

October 14, 2025 — 01:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), a maker of luxury goods, reported revenue of 58.090 billion euros in the first nine months of 2025, down 4% to 60.753 billion euros in the same period last year.

On an organic basis, revenue growth was down 2.

Wines & Spirits segment revenues slipped 7% over the first nine months of 2024. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment reported a revenue decline of 8% in the first nine months of 2025, while the Perfumes & Cosmetics business reported a revenue drop of 2% for the period. The Watches & Jewelry business group's revenue declined 2% in the first nine months of 2025.

