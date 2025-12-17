LUXE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LuxExperience B.V. (Symbol: LUXE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.55, changing hands as low as $8.45 per share. LuxExperience B.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUXE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.18 per share, with $12.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.51.

