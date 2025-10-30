LUNR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.60, changing hands as low as $11.41 per share. Intuitive Machines Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUNR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.135 per share, with $24.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.77.

