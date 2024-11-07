News & Insights

Lunnon Metals Reports Successful AGM Results

November 07, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed via a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of Ms. Deborah Lord and the approval of various incentive performance rights and potential benefits. This outcome highlights strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions and leadership.

