Lunnon Metals Reports Successful AGM Results

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed via a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of Ms. Deborah Lord and the approval of various incentive performance rights and potential benefits. This outcome highlights strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions and leadership.

