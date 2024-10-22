News & Insights

Lunnon Metals Faces Cash Outflow Despite New Funding

October 22, 2024

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with a net cash outflow of $874,000 from operating activities, driven by exploration and staff costs. Despite these expenses, the company managed to secure $85,000 from the exercise of options, contributing to a slight positive net cash flow from financing activities. Investors may watch closely as Lunnon Metals navigates its financial strategy in the coming months.

