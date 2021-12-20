Markets

Lundin Mining To Acquire Josemaria - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Josemaria Resources Inc. (JOSE.TO) has entered into a binding agreement with Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), under which Lundin will acquire all of outstanding common shares of Josemaria. Lundin Mining will acquire 100% of the Josemaria copper-gold project located in the San Juan Province of Argentina.

Josemaria shareholders will receive total consideration of approximately C$625 million on a fully diluted basis, representing C$1.60 per Josemaria common share. Josemaria shareholders will be able to elect to receive the consideration as either: C$1.60 in cash; or 0.1487 Lundin Mining shares, or some combination of cash and shares. On closing, Josemaria shareholders are expected to own approximately 5% of Lundin Mining, on a fully diluted basis.

Peter Rockandel, President and CEO, Lundin Mining said: "The acquisition of the Josemaria project complements Lundin Mining's existing portfolio of high-quality mines and highlights our focus on disciplined copper-focused growth to create long-term shareholder value."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular